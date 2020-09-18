The Moscow School District facilities will remain closed to students today, ending a first week of school in which all instruction was delivered online.
The University of Idaho also has canceled in-person classes today, according to a university email sent to the UI community. The UI anticipates a return to normal operations Monday.
Washington State University, after several days of limited operations on campus because of the poor air quality, resumed normal operations Thursday. WSU classes are completely online this semester.
Moscow School District buildings have been closed to student because of poor air quality resulting from smoke in the area from the region’s wildfires. Air quality in Moscow is expected to remain at the “unhealthy” level today according to the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality, though smoke is expected to begin clearing this weekend.
The district’s lunch program will provide students with grab-and-go options today, with school officials encouraging students to return to their homes after picking up lunch and limit time outdoors. All after-school activities are canceled.