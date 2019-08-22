The city of Moscow expects total savings of more than $500,000 in interest expense on its police station bond after receiving a significantly lower rate than expected.
The “exceptionally low interest rate” of 1.27 percent is much lower than the 2.21 percent that was estimated for the 10-year bond, according to a city news release.
That translates to as little as $73 per year per $100,000 of taxable valuation on a home. The 2.21 percent interest rate had an approximate cost of $85 per year per $100,000 of taxable property value.
“The city’s credit rating is a direct reflection of the strong financial policies and practices the city employs,” Mayor Bill Lambert said in the news release. “I am very excited that with this news, we can keep dollars in the taxpayers’ pockets. Our commitment to maintaining a fiscally responsible approach to all financial decisions, through strategic planning and priority-based budgeting has certainly paid off in this project.”
Moscow residents approved the 10-year, $9.64 million general obligation bond in May to construct a new police station on the south end of town, remodel the current police facility and remodel the city’s Paul Mann Building next to City Hall.
The construction timeline for the new police facility remains on track. Design is underway, a construction bid advertisement is planned in January and construction is scheduled to start in the spring.