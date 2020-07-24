Moscow SD’s opening-day plans remain up in the air

With the first day of instruction looming, Moscow public school officials say they are still planning exactly how to reopen schools safely in the midst of a pandemic but there remains a strong possibility that class will be delivered completely or partially online — at least for the first couple of weeks.
Moscow Superintendent Greg Bailey said the local community has done a good job of limiting spread and observing health and safety guidelines but cities on the Palouse are unique in that they must anticipate a huge influx of college students every fall. He said there is some anticipation that the arrival of students this fall will cause an uptick in cases of COVID-19.
Moscow schools are scheduled to begin Sept. 2, with teachers returning the prior week.
“If someone asked me today which direction we’re going to go and what I’m seeing and listening to, is (school would) at least to start up online to start out with,” Bailey said in a Moscow School Board meeting Wednesday. “That way our staff can prepare for online and we can move out of online if the risk is less than what we’re expecting with the college students (returning).”
Earlier this month, the Idaho State Board of Education approved a framework to help districts to decide when and how to reopen. The framework is broken into three categories related to community spread. The third category requires schools to completely shift to distance learning.
Moscow schools fall into category 2 of the plan, which gives districts with minimal to moderate transmission a great deal of flexibility to deliver instruction in person, online or through a combination of the two.
In response to comments made during a virtual, town hall-style “Chat with the Superintendent” last week, Bailey said the district has assembled 10 subcommittees consisting of parents, district employees and professionals to help guide the reopening process. Subcommittees are devoted to various aspects of district operations including health and safety, technology and communication. Bailey said the purpose of the subcommittees is to help fine-tune the district’s reopening strategies with input from stakeholders and the wider community.
“I’ve asked them to have at least their first meeting by next Wednesday and then Wednesday night I plan on having another community meeting,” Bailey said. “I’m hoping that we can provide some information from those meetings to the community to update them and show them the progress that these committees have done.”
Bailey answered other questions from last week’s chat, viewed by more than 180 virtual attendees, in a document emailed to parents and other stakeholders Wednesday evening.
He said he plans to have another online chat at 6 p.m. Wednesday but the pacing and moderation of the event will be somewhat more refined.
Bailey said he also sent out a survey to parents ahead of Wednesday’s school board meeting and already had more than 300 responses toward the end of the meeting. He said the majority of respondents appeared to favor a hybrid delivery of instruction for the start of school, with all in-person classes ranking second and all distance learning ranking third among those who responded.
“That’s just information for us to know as we make a decision,” Bailey said. “We still have to make the decision based off safety of our kids … and look at the information and what the health officials are saying within the community as well as the region.”

