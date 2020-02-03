Moscow seeks citizens’ input on new playground

More than 130 people have voted on what new playground equipment they would like to see the city of Moscow install at the Jim Lyle Rotary Park.
Most of those votes were submitted online as the city is asking for public input on replacing the existing 24-year-old wooden equipment at the 2-acre park on F Street.
A Saturday public forum about the park at the Hamilton Indoor Recreation Center was sparsely attended, but Nancy Lyle, daughter of the park’s namesake, arrived to show her support.
She recounted the story of the Rotary Club surprising Jim Lyle with the news that the park would be named after him in 1995 after he had been volunteering with the club since 1946.
She said he was humbled.
“He never expected any recognition for what he did,” Nancy Lyle said.
She said her late father received great joy from seeing children use the park and she is grateful for the opportunity to see it upgraded.
“It’s truly a gift to the whole town,” she said.
Installation of the new equipment is expected later this year. First, the public must vote on which of the nine design choices they prefer by Feb. 14. Then the Parks and Recreation Commission will make a recommendation to the city council, which will discuss the playground equipment in March.
David Schott, assistant Moscow Parks and Recreation Director, said the current wooden playground equipment is at the end of its service life and the wood is starting to get soft.
The city received nine design proposals that follow national standards for safety. The new playground will feature composite structures with swings on top of a rubber surface. It will be funded by the city’s Hamilton Fund. The structures are intended for children ages 5-12.
Sara Zaske attended Saturday’s forum and said the park is fairly well-trafficked by adults and children, most of whom prefer using the swings. While perusing the nine options, she said they are better than the equipment that exists, but she would prefer them to be less conservative.
Zaske said she does not believe the new playground designs will be especially exciting for children and she suggested building faster slides and more structures to climb on. She also would like the city to be more creative and install something that is more unique among Moscow’s other parks.
Others who would like to submit their input can do so at www.surveymonkey.com/r/MPFJ6PV.
Adults and children can vote.
