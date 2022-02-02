The City of Moscow announced Tuesday that local small businesses and nonprofits affected by the COVID-19 pandemic can begin applying for thousands of dollars in grants.
In December, the city council allocated $750,000 in American Rescue Plan Act money for these grant programs.
The Small Business Program will provide grants of as much as $15,000 to businesses that saw increases in expenses or loss in revenues compared to pre-pandemic levels.
The Community and Social Services Non-Profit Grant Program will provide grants of as much as $25,000 for nonprofits that focus on behavioral health services, nutritional assistance or education services.
Grant applications will be available for download at bit.ly/34ptCBO. They can also be found at City of Moscow, Community Development Department at 504 S. Washington St., and they can be emailed to interested applicants by sending a request to grantsmanager@ci.moscow.id.us.
Pullman has not yet set up a grant system to assist businesses and nonprofits with the ARPA dollars it received. Pullman has received $4.8 million in ARPA dollars and will receive another $4.8 million at a later date.
City Administrator Mike Urban said the city wanted to make sure the federal government’s rules that come with those ARPA dollars were set in stone first. These rules tell cities important information like what it is allowed to spend the money on, how revenue loss is defined and what moderate-income means, Urban said.
He said the city learned this lesson when it spent CARES Act money in 2020. Urban said the federal government changed the rules for what CARES Act dollars could be used just 30 days before the deadline to spend it.
“We’re not running downhill spending as fast as we can,” he said.
In 2020, the city was able to award $400,000 in CARES Act money toward small businesses in the form of grants.
“We’ve been down that road and we helped a lot of businesses,” he said.
For now, the city’s first priority is using ARPA dollars for large city projects such as improving its downtown. Pullman is currently working with a consultant, Welch Comer Engineers, to carry out its downtown master plan that is intended to improve the design, accessibility and economic vitality of the downtown core.
Pullman has until the end of 2024 to spend the ARPA money.
Urban said it is still possible the city will provide grants to businesses and nonprofits. That decision will be up to the city council.
Whitman County hopes to begin awarding its ARPA dollars to small businesses and nonprofits in early 2022.
County Administrative Services Director Jessica Jensema discussed this with the county commissioners on Monday. She told the Daily News on Tuesday that the county may spend $785,000 to assist nonprofits and businesses.
Jensema anticipates the funds will be spent out within the next two months.
“At the county, we have seen there is a need for the funds sooner than later for the nonprofits and the small businesses,” she said.
She said 24 nonprofits have applied for grants as of Tuesday, though not all are eligible. She said 62 businesses have responded to a survey gauging interest in the grants.
She said Whitman County hoped to partner with Pullman to award ARPA money to the city’s nonprofits. She said four Pullman nonprofits have applied for large grant requests and the county does not have enough money in its budget to award them all the money they asked for.
Without Pullman’s help, Whitman County may only be able to fund 50% of their grant requests, she said.
