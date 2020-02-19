Moscow’s Sixth Street bridge just west of Mountain View Road was already old before last April’s flood damaged it.
The city made temporary repairs so it can be accessed, but the ultimate goal is to replace the aging infrastructure.
The Moscow City Council on Monday night approved the submission of a $150,000 post-disaster grant application to the Idaho Department of Commerce to help cover the cost to replace the bridge, and authorized city staff to begin designing the project.
Bill Belknap, Moscow deputy city supervisor of community planning and design, told the council the 2019 flood caused undermining to the roadway and guardrail, which forced the city to install temporary concrete barricades to help prevent vehicles from entering Paradise Creek.
The bridge, which is comprised of three culverts, is substandard, inadequate to address floodwaters and is one of the city’s most significant collection points for flood debris because of the culverts, Belknap said.
A new bridge would also allow bicyclists and pedestrians to cross the bridge safely. The project design is estimated to cost $150,953, and construction is estimated at $1,006,355, for a total of $1,157,308.
Belknap said $80,000 in Federal Emergency Management Agency reimbursements to the city, $100,000 from the current fiscal year budget and the $150,000 grant would cover part of the project cost. The remaining $827,308 would be covered in the city’s Street Capital fund.
Belknap said the city’s surface treatment program funding would be lowered to $300,000 for two straight years starting next fiscal year to absorb the additional cost out of the Street Capital fund. The surface treatment program funds slurry seals, rubberized chip seal projects and other road treatments that maintain and extend the life of Moscow’s roadway system, Belknap said.
The $300,000 per year is slightly above the nine-year historical average of $290,000 budgeted for the program but below the average for the past couple years.
In other business, the council approved a request by the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre in downtown Moscow to waive the prohibition from selling beer and wine for on-premises consumption within 300 feet of any church, school or place of worship. The Kenworthy is adjacent to Christ Church/Nuart Theatre but the council’s waiver allows KPAC to sell beer and wine for people to enjoy at the theatre. Christ Church Pastor Doug Wilson sent a letter of support for the Kenworthy to sell alcohol.
