The city of Moscow has kicked around ideas in recent weeks to provide utility fee relief to residents and business owners who have fallen behind on their bills because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Instituting a payment program that allows people to catch up on their utility bills is the leading option so far.
“The ability to do a payment program might be the best bet at this point,” City Supervisor Gary Riedner said Monday night at a Zoom-formatted virtual Moscow City Council meeting.
Utilities will not be shut off and no late fees will be assessed through the duration of the city’s and state’s isolation orders.
Riedner said typically, if an individual gets behind on a utility bill, the city’s finance department tries to get the person caught up on a three-month payment program, which works most of the time.
He said city staff is looking at an “extended program” that would allow someone adversely affected by the coronavirus crisis to pay their bills over a certain amount of time.
“That’s by far the most popular program across the nation — a deferment and then a catch-up period,” Riedner said.
He noted the city of Sequim, Wash., instituted a program that forgives half the base rate for water and sewer fees for those affected financially by the coronavirus. Residents of the city must fill out an application that asks monthly income and other questions to determine if the resident qualifies for utility fee relief.
He said the city receives about $1.4 million a month in utility fees, which goes directly to city operations and capital improvements.
“Any reduction of those fees will have a ripple effect through, typically, our capital improvement program,” Riedner said.
He said the city is still considering setting up an account that can accept donations, but determining how to administer those funds fairly remains an obstacle the city has not figured out.
Riedner said city staff is also looking at ways it could provide utility fee relief specifically to businesses directly impacted by the mayor’s or governor’s orders to shut down.
He noted about 2,700 accounts of residents and business owners billed for March did not receive a volume on their water bill because of a technical mistake. So, they will receive a March and April volume on their next bill.
In other business, the city council:
- Approved a master bond ordinance and a supplemental bond ordinance to issue revenue bonds. The city received $4.3 million in funding from the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality’s Revolving Loan Fund for water system improvements, including drilling Well 10 and the construction of three booster stations. That phase of the project is complete and the city needs to convert the construction loan to revenue bonds in accordance with the DEQ loan offer. The revenue bonds will carry a term of 20 years and an annual interest rate of 2.25 percent, which will be repaid with water utility revenues.
- Accepted the $88,714 low bid from Germer Construction, Inc. of Moscow and authorized staff approval of construction change orders in an amount not to exceed 10 percent of the contract amount for preparing the area for the North Main Street beautification project. The project, which will be completed this year, includes installing pedestrian ramps, curb extensions, electric and water service and storm drainage, and replaces non-compliant sidewalks and driveway approaches. A concrete planter to shield pedestrians from vehicles also will be constructed. The metal three-dimensional public art piece and other amenities at the site — which is at C and Main streets — will be completed at a later date.
- Accepted the $309,970.10 low bid for the Almon Street reconstruction project from Motley-Motley Inc. of Pullman and authorized staff approval of construction change orders in an amount not to exceed 10 percent of the contract amount. The project, which will be completed this year, includes the reconstruction of Almon Street from Third to A streets and First Street from Almon to Jackson streets. The Moscow Urban Renewal Agency is contributing $150,000 to the project.
- Approved the final plat and final planned unit development, and development and monumentation agreements with Blum Enterprises – 2, LLC for the Indian Hills East Addition.
- Set Aug. 3, 2020, as the public hearing date for the city’s fiscal 2021 budget.
- Did not address the protest prior to Monday night’s meeting (see related story).
