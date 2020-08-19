The huge West A Street reconstruction project is on track and scheduled to be completed in late fall, said Tyler Palmer, Moscow deputy city supervisor of public works and services.
Palmer said the affected section of West A Street will be closed to through traffic until the project is completed but residents in the construction area will continue to have access to their homes.
Of the $4.23 million construction cost, the city, including nonfederally funded utilities, will pay $1.95 million and federal funds will cover the remaining $2.28 million.
The first phase of the reconstruction project on A Street between Cherry Street and Peterson Drive started in February with site preparation for the relocation of above-ground utilities. The phase primarily involved the removal of several trees within the project area to make room for the relocation of overhead utilities on the corridor.
Once tree removal was completed, Avista Utilities and other utility operators started the relocation of utility poles and overhead cables to make way for the roadway project.
The second phase includes the total reconstruction of A Street between Peterson Drive and Home Street. This includes the complete reconstruction of the roadway, retaining walls, sidewalks and replacement of underground utilities.
It also includes the reconstruction of Line Street from A Street to West Pullman Road and Circle Drive between A and C streets.
Line Street will be updated to have a free right turn onto A Street, and Circle Drive at A Street will be converted into a culdesac, allowing A Street to be reconstructed as a through street with no stops.