Hard work paid off after Moscow High School students Samantha Smith, a sophomore, and Simon Salisbury, a junior, both qualified for the National FFA Convention.

The National FFA Convention is known for growing the “next generation of leaders” within agriculture, according to its website. The annual event will take place Oct. 26-29 in Indianapolis.

Both Smith and Salisbury qualified to compete in the agriscience section of the convention, which is similar to a science fair but revolves around agricultural topics. Their joint project will be part of the animal systems division.

Tags

Recommended for you