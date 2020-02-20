The Moscow School Board heard some results from a survey sent out to members of the local teachers’ union, the Moscow Education Association, during a meeting Wednesday evening.
Issued in November, the survey highlighted areas where MEA membership disapproves of district communication and decision-making.
Among key issues outlined in the survey were dissatisfaction with leadership regarding communication and the implementation of a mastery-based education system throughout the district.
MEA Co-President Lacey Watkins said Wednesday that around 87 percent of respondents to the survey thought the district did not adequately manage the implementation of the mastery-based system and 85 percent indicated accurate communication regarding the system was a problem.
Mastery-based education seeks to emphasize a student’s mastery of a given subject rather than a cumulative score based on overall performance. Hallmarks of the system include replacement of the traditional letter grade with a 1-through-4 grading system and the ability for students to retake tests and redo assignments.
The district announced in early December it would be slowing down and, in some cases, reversing course on implementing a mastery-based system. Moscow Superintendent Greg Bailey said the middle school has since reverted to letter grades. He said while they will continue to explore using numbered assessments to better understand how well a student has mastered a given subject at the middle and high school levels, this metric has been removed from grading.
Watkins said MEA membership is representative of about 83.5 percent of teachers employed in the district. According to an MEA news release shared Wednesday evening, about 70 percent of its membership responded to the survey, with particularly high participation from middle and high school teachers.
Board Chairwoman Dawn Fazio pointed out that since the survey was conducted in November, it came before the district announced it would be taking significant steps to scale back implementation of the mastery-based system. District leaders also acknowledged at the time that communication with stakeholders has been problematic. Bailey himself has since repeatedly apologized for what the MEA release refers to as a “climate of fear and polarization,” where educators allegedly felt uncomfortable expressing their concerns about the new system.
According to the release, 78 percent of survey respondents in November indicated they were uncomfortable sharing their honest, professional opinions. It asserted that “a culture where all teachers are trusted, respected, and listened to needs to be reestablished.”
MEA Co-President Megan Cuellar said they considered the survey results in light of these recent efforts in the district while developing the statements made Wednesday. Cuellar said she believes responses would likely be similar to the November results if the survey was offered today.
“Even though there have been some changes that have been made, there are still some things with communication that we would like to see improve,” Cuellar said. “We feel like that’s still an area that we can work on as a district and we would love to partner with you.”
Watkins and Cuellar also presented a petition, signed by more than 80 percent of MEA membership, requesting that the union play a role in selecting members of committees or groups charged with making decisions or recommendations that will affect students and staff.
In the release, the MEA urged the district to be responsive to the input of educators. The presentation ended with a request that the board address the issues outlined in the release in writing by its March meeting.
Bailey said at least some of these concerns are already being addressed. For example, he said the district has created regular newsletters for both teachers and parents to keep them apprised of district business in the interest of improving communication.
However, Bailey ultimately agreed that there’s still work to be done to improve climate and communication.
“I would just like to say I look forward to working with you on improving this,” Bailey said. “I do want our culture to be better.”
