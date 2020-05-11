The Kenworthy Theatre in Moscow will have its second “Virtual Revue” at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The event will feature local musicians, actors, artists and creators.
Performers include Miss Leeanne and Benny, Kelsey Chapman, KT Turner, Federico Bartolo, Izzy Burns, Shelly Gilmore, Christine Gilmore and Jamie Hill. The event will also feature work of Ricky J. Martinez from Silver Tongued Stages and Emma Goldman-Sherman.
Before the event begins Tuesday, a link to access it will be posted in comments on the Facebook event page at bit.ly/3fvlEIx.