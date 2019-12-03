The City of Moscow will have its annual Winter Carnival 5-7 p.m. Friday in downtown Moscow.
Gritman Medical Center will sponsor photos with Santa from 5-5:30 p.m., the Palouse Choral Society will perform 5:15-5:30 p.m. and the Logos Choir will perform 5:30-5:45 p.m. at Friendship Square.
Moscow Arts Commission will offer crafts for people who drop in 5-5:45 p.m. at the Prichard Art Gallery.
The tree lighting and Light Up the Night Parade will begin at 6 p.m.
For more information about the event or to submit an entry into the Light Up the Night Parade, contact Greg Morrison, recreation supervisor, at (208) 883-7084 or gmorrison@ci.moscow.id.us.