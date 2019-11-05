The city of Moscow has utilized almost all of a previous $4.3 million loan from the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality for water system improvements, and the city council decided another one is necessary to help fund the remainder of those upgrades.
The council approved a 20-year, $4.3 million loan offer from IDEQ at Monday night’s council meeting. The interest rate could be as low as 1.5 percent or as high as 2.25 percent — both considered to be favorable rates for the city.
The loan agreement was expected to be 2.25 percent, but Moscow Community Development Director Bill Belknap told the council he recognized, within the last week, the city of Lewiston received a 1.5-percent interest rate from IDEQ for its wastewater treatment plant loan because the city is considered a “disadvantaged community.”
The term means Lewiston’s average water bill exceeds 1.5 percent of the city residents’ annual median household income.
While Moscow did not qualify as a disadvantaged community in 2014 when it accepted IDEQ’s $4.3 million loan offer, Belknap said the city now meets that standard as the average water bill is around 2 percent of the annual median household income.
He said the state cannot reduce the 2.25-percent interest rate for the first loan, but Moscow’s second loan will be considered for the reduced interest rate. Belknap said IDEQ has limited funding reserved at the lower interest rate and community need is a basis for determining who receives the reduced rate.
Moscow would save more than $300,000 over the 20-year life of the loan if it receives the 1.5 percent interest rate.
The city council accepted the initial IDEQ loan five years ago to pay for the reconstruction of six water booster stations, the development of Well 10 near West A Street and Warbonnet Drive and the construction of piping system improvements associated with both the booster stations and the new domestic well.
Belknap said the $4.3 million was an early estimate for those projects and, because of considerable increases in construction costs, the city estimates another $6.8 million is needed to complete the original improvements.
Belknap said the improvements, which are ongoing, were necessary to meet IDEQ’s requirements related to water flow for addressing fire suppression and redundancy in water source. Well 10 has been drilled and three booster stations — at Taylor Avenue, White Avenue and Vista Street — are nearly complete.
The new $4.3 million loan will fund the completion of Well 10, the construction of the final two booster stations at Ponderosa Drive and Indian Hills Drive and the construction of about 3,400 feet of water main at Indian Hills Drive, Belknap said.
It was ultimately determined five booster stations were needed instead of six.
About $40,000 remains from the initial $4.3 million loan. Belknap said the city has about $5.3 million in its Water Capital Fund balance, which is inadequate to complete the rest of the improvements.
Accepting the new loan will allow the preservation of a projected $2.5 million in the Water Capital Fund to pay for other needed system upgrades, Belknap said.
The city expects to complete Well 10 and the Indian Hills water main in 2020 and the two booster stations in 2021.
In other business, the council approved agreements with the Idaho Department of Commerce and Emsi for a grant of $350,000 from the Idaho Opportunity Fund to assist in paying for about $716,000 in public infrastructure improvements surrounding the tech company’s new property on the north end of town.
The funding would be expected to go toward relocating a portion of Hogg Creek, which currently crosses Emsi’s new property, as well as sidewalk improvements, decorative light fixtures and trees around the perimeter of the property, Belknap said.
Garrett Cabeza can be reached at (208) 883-4631, or by email to gcabeza@dnews.com.