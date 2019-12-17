Moscow to welcome slice of ‘homecoming’

Come May, drivers entering Moscow from the north will be welcomed by a colorful sculpture design intended to provide a sense of “homecoming.”
“It’s where we feel like we’re entering a hometown,” Moscow Arts Program Manager Megan Cherry said.
The Moscow City Council Monday night approved an artwork titled “The Homecoming,” to be installed at the north couplet, or the C and Main streets intersection.
The design, which was done by Jennifer Corio and Dave Frei of Vancouver, Wash., features black birds stationed on power lines — representing Moscow’s permanent residents — and other black birds flying, to represent University of Idaho students who migrate in and out of Moscow. The rolling hills of the Palouse are light and dark green and golden with a red barn at the top of the hill.
Cherry said the poles are proposed to be made of weathered steel and the wires connecting the poles are expected to be stainless steel. The landscape, barn and birds are anticipated to be made of powder-coated aluminum.
“(The artists) wanted to really embody that sense of flying in and flying out and landing in the abstracted Palouse landscape,” Cherry said.
Councilor Art Bettge, who serves as the city council liaison for the Moscow Arts Commission and served on the selection panel for the art project, said he would have been happy with any of the three finalist artwork pieces. But he said after lengthy discussions among the selection committee and the Arts Commission, the feelings coalesced around the sense of homecoming.
The $40,000 project is expected to be installed in May with a ribbon cutting scheduled during Artwalk the following month.
Cherry said the city received 50 responses during the public comment period.
Per Idaho Transportation Department requirements, the artwork must start 10 feet above the level of the roadway, which is why artists designed pieces on poles, she said.
Also Monday, the council also approved a proposed property purchase agreement in the amount of $87,500 that includes 1.26 acres of undeveloped land on the north side of city-owned Heron’s Hideout Park on the east side of town.
City Supervisor Gary Riedner said the land, which is off Mountain View Road and south of the Moscow School District Community Playfields, would preserve open space, recreational opportunities and floodwater storage.
Riedner said the property is located in a floodplain adjacent to Paradise Creek and Paradise Path.
The city was approached by a representative of the property owner to inquire about the city’s interest in acquiring 1.9 acres that includes a small single-family home.
After consulting with Moscow Parks and Recreation Director Dwight Curtis, Riedner said city staff determined it was only interested in the undeveloped 1.26-acre portion of the 1.9-acre land.
“As former Councilor Linda Pall used to say, ‘When an opportunity to purchase land for public purposes (arises) ... you should do it because God isn’t making anymore land,’” Riedner said.
As part of the deal, Riedner said the city will fund a property survey. The city put down an initial $5,000 deposit and will have 90 days to perform a due diligence review of the property title and condition.
If the city chooses not to proceed with the purchase of the property because of issues with the due diligence review, then the city would be refunded its $5,000, Riedner said.
The purchase is proposed to be funded from the Land and Park Development line item, which has a balance of $133,600.
Riedner said there is no specific project for which those funds have been accumulated. Since the proposed property purchase was not budgeted in fiscal 2019-20, Riedner said the city will need to go through the open-budget process.
“This is a unique opportunity to really assist in pushing potential development back away from the Paradise Path going through Heron’s Hideout and also offers a really excellent opportunity to help with downstream flood mitigation by slowing and allowing floodwaters to kind of return to natural,” Bettge said.
In other business:
The council approved a professional services agreement with Precision Engineering of Eagle, Idaho, in the amount of $88,082 to perform design work for safety improvement projects on Third and Sixth streets.
The city — for the 16th straight year — received the Excellence in Financial Reporting Award from the Government Finance Officers Association for the city’s fiscal year 2018 Comprehensive Annual Financial Report.
Garrett Cabeza can be reached at (208) 883-4631, or by email to gcabeza@dnews.com.