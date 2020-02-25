Moscow’s public bus system will add a third fixed route this fall on the southeast side of Moscow if the federal grant money applied for by the system is approved.
SMART Transit Executive Director Dan Gray said the proposed route would include stops at or near Joseph Street, White Avenue, Alturas Park, Indian Hills Drive, The Grove apartment complex and Public Health-Idaho North Central District on East Palouse River Drive.
Gray said several residential developments have sprung up in some of the planned stops on the proposed route.
“There’s a really significant portion of town that has seen a lot of growth,” Gray said.
SMART is the acronym for Sustainable Moscow Area Regional Transportation. It provides public transportation at no charge to its riders.
Gray said it would cost about $135,000 per year to operate the third route and the grant would cover about two-thirds of that amount. If the grant is awarded — a question SMART Transit would learn the answer to in April — the third route would start as early as Oct. 1.
The federal money is allocated by the Idaho Transportation Department.
Gray said the route, which would be fare-free like the other two routes, would operate the same hours as the existing East and West routes in Moscow. The existing routes operate from 6:40 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays and 8:10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
The East route includes stops at the Intermodal Transit Center on Sweet Avenue and Railroad Street on the University of Idaho campus, Friendship Square, Rosauers, the intersection of F Street and Mountain View Road, the intersection of Blaine and Sixth streets and Eastside Marketplace. The West route includes stops at the Transit Center, Walmart, WinCo, Rosauers and Friendship Square.
“With three fixed routes in operation, we’d at least be reaching about as many people as we can afford to without a pretty significant influx of funds,” Gray said.
If the third route is funded, Gray said the SMART Transit board would possibly conduct a comprehensive review of the transit system to determine if other stops could be incorporated into the fixed routes.
“We obviously do want to make sure that we’re reaching as many people as we can,” he said. In addition to the proposed third route, Gray said SMART Transit ridership has increased so much that it added a third Dial-A-Ride bus to its operation about one month ago.
“We have seen very high usage on a pretty sustained basis to the extent ... I’ve been putting a third bus out generally from about 9 in the morning ‘til 3 in the afternoon,” Gray said.
He said about 155,000 riders were recorded in 2017, 174,000 in 2018 and 194,000 in 2019 between the fixed routes and Dial-A-Ride.
SMART Transit expanded its service hours by one hour on weekdays and added Saturday service in 2018.
Dial-A-Ride riders can schedule an appointment to be picked up and dropped off in Moscow for $1.50 to a location or $3 roundtrip. The appointments must be scheduled a day in advance.
“Having that third bus out there helps hit all those targets even when things get particularly busy,” Gray said.
Dial-A-Ride is primarily for those who are older with mobility issues but anyone can make an appointment, Gray said. When Dial-A-Ride is not running, many Moscow residents do not have another way to get around town.
“We’ve got to be there for them so they can get out and live their lives,” he said.
