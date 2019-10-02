Laurie Hopkins of Moscow and Rhonda Case of Troy have been elected to serve in the statewide Idaho City Clerks, Treasurers and Finance Officers Association.
Hopkins, Moscow’s city clerk, was elected as the association’s second vice president for 2019-20. Case, Troy’s city clerk-treasurer, was elected as District 2 director for the same time frame.
The Idaho City Clerks, Treasurers and Finance Officers Association was formed to increase the professionalism of its members and to improve city administration and cooperates with federal, state and local agencies to increase efficiency in city government.