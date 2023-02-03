The Moscow Urban Renewal Agency is once again seeking proposals for future development of the vacant Sixth and Jackson property.

On Thursday, MURA approved a subcommittee made up of representatives from the University of Idaho, the City of Moscow and the downtown business community to assess the proposals, which are due March 24.

The city of Moscow adopted the goal of developing the Sixth and Jackson property, called Legacy Crossing, in 2008. Proposals for mixed-use developments have been submitted in the past, but none have come to fruition.

