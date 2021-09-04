Moscow voters will have an abundance of choices when they vote Nov. 2, with four mayoral candidates in the mix, plus eight council candidates competing for three open seats.
Idaho’s two-week filing period ended Friday, and all seats in Latah County have at least one person seeking them.
In Moscow, the mayoral candidates are Art Bettge, Olivia Moses, Jim Gray and Barb Rathbun. Current Mayor Bill Lambert announced in April he wouldn’t be seeking reelection.
Other filings included people running for open school board positions, or for seats on local cemetery, fire and recreation district boards.
Barring write-ins and any last-minute filings late Friday afternoon, the list of mayoral and city council candidates in Latah County is as follows (incumbents marked with an I; all with four-year terms, unless otherwise indicated):
Latah County
Bovill
City Council, Position 1 — William Stokes (I)
City Council, Position 3 — Lisa Beyer (I)Deary
City Council, two seats — Karen Caffrey, Jamie Johnston (I), Eric Sutton (I)
Genesee
Mayor — Tim Sperber (I)
City Council, two seats — John Hermann (I), William Krick (I)
Juliaetta
City Council, two seats — Mark Maland, Nick Anderson (I)
Kendrick
Mayor — Rose Norris
City Council, two seats — Amanda Sneve, Jessica Wegner, Keith Wilson
Moscow
Mayor — Art Bettge, Olivia Moses, Jim Gray, Barb Rathbun
City Council, three seats — Julia Parker, Steve Harmon, Gina Taruscio (I), Jason Stooks, Kyrk Taylor, Hailey Lewis, Shaun Dareshi, Melissa Cline
Onaway
City Council, three seats, four-year terms — Lester Owens (I), Ellis Bryngleson (I), Emily Hunt
City Council, one seat, two-year term — Wally Lusby (I)
Potlatch
City Council, two seats — Darrell Bostic, Martin Anderson (I), David Cada (I)
Troy
City Council, two seats — Patrick Cordova (I), Mike Yenney (I)