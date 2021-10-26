The Moscow City Council wants to spend $750,000 of the American Rescue Act Plan to assist local small businesses and nonprofits.
The rest of the COVID-19 relief money will likely be directed toward an affordable housing program, stormwater improvements and water infrastructure projects.
The City Council had a workshop Monday to discuss how to spend the more than $5.5 million the federal government is allocating to the city in the form of ARPA funding.
Moscow received the first half of that money in June and will receive the second half in summer 2022.
City Supervisor Gary Riedner said the city has until the end of 2024 to obligate the money to certain projects and until the end of 2026 to spend it.
City staff proposed that $300,000 of that money should be spent on a program to assist small businesses and nonprofits affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. While discussing the matter, council members Brandy Sullivan and Sandra Kelly said more money is needed since nonprofits and businesses were directly hurt by the pandemic. The rest of the council agreed to raise that allocation to $750,000.
The vast majority of the ARPA money — approximately $3.6 million — will be spent on constructing water transmission lines in the city, including downtown.
The city is looking to spend $1 million on stormwater infrastructure, which includes purchasing a new sewer jet truck to clear debris out of sewers.
Moscow is proposing to spend $150,000 on establishing an affordable housing program.
Also on Monday, Moscow’s Public Works Finance Committee met and recommended that the city council move forward with a project to install two electric vehicle charging stations to the South Jackson Street parking lot.
The charging stations would be funded by the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality for five years through a grant program. The program is funded by the Volkswagen Emissions Settlement.
The charging stations would be located next to the public restroom downtown in the South Jackson parking lot. The state prioritizes locations that are next to a highway as well as shopping and dining centers.
If the city council approves going forward with this, Moscow would publish a request for proposals from companies interested in providing, installing and maintaining the facility for the required 5-year period. Deputy City Supervisor Bill Belknap said the charging stations could be installed by next summer or fall if Moscow is awarded the grant.
The stations could charge a depleted battery in a vehicle to 80 percent in 15-45 minutes depending on the vehicle, Belknap said. The stations would likely have a 100-kilowatt charging speed. Tesla owners would need an adapter to use the stations.
He said Moscow may need to alter its city code to cite nonelectric vehicles parked in the spaces. He also said many stations bill people for “idle time” after their vehicle is fully charged to prevent people from leaving their cars plugged in for an extended period of time.
Moscow’s Administrative Committee on Monday recommended the city council approve an agreement to lease the tennis courts at Ghormley Park to Moscow School District for recreational use. The area would be available for West Park Elementary School students during school hours and to the public outside of school hours. The district has offered to split the cost of resurfacing the courts this past summer, a project that cost $25,000.
The committee also recommended the city approve a 10-year agreement to lease the 1912 Center to the Heart of the Arts, Inc. which may later be extended to 30 years.
Kuipers can be reached at akuipers@dnews.com.