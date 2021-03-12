Wells Fargo is closing its banking branch on the east side of Moscow in June, but its downtown location will remain open.
A sign on the door of the bank, located on the corner of Blaine Street and White Avenue, said the branch and drive-up location will close permanently June 2.
“It’s been an honor to serve you here,” the sign reads. “You’ll experience the same great personal service at the (downtown location).”
The downtown Wells Fargo branch is on the corner of Main and Third streets.
“We are consolidating the Moscow Eastside branch on June 2, 2021,” Julie Fogerson, a spokesperson for Wells Fargo, said in an email. “It’s not an easy decision or one that we take lightly. We continually evaluate our branch network, and make adjustments based on customer use, market factors, economic trends and competitor actions. This process leads to both expansion and consolidations.”
Fogerson wrote that while branches continue to be important in serving customers’ needs, Wells Fargo is finding that more customers are often using its wide range of digital capabilities for many of their banking needs.
“As a result, more transactions are happening outside the branch,” Fogerson wrote. “We value our customers and will keep them informed of any changes that may impact everyday banking.”
