A 59-year-old Moscow woman was found dead Friday morning near Spring Valley Reservoir after the pickup truck she was riding in got stuck in the snow in that area, according to Latah County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Brannon Jordan.
Linda Pullin and another woman, who was believed to be the driver of the vehicle, were driving in the area of the reservoir when the truck became stuck.
Jordan said the woman, whose name is not being released, walked to an area where she had cell service, called her boyfriend and was picked up by her boyfriend. The two looked for Pullin, Jordan said, but could not find her in the dark Thursday night or early Friday morning.
The woman returned to the area hours later when it was light out and found Pullin unresponsive on the side of the road around 8 a.m. Friday.
Jordan said Pullin appeared to have died from exposure and possibly underlying health conditions. No foul play is suspected and the investigation is ongoing.
Jordan said there is still a great deal of snow in shaded areas of the county.