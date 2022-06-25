A 66-year-old woman died in a vehicle fire Thursday afternoon in Moscow, the Moscow Volunteer Fire Department confirmed.

The victim was Catherine Beahan, of Moscow, according to Moscow Police Capt. Anthony Dahlinger.

According to a department news release, firefighters responded to a vehicle fire with a possible person trapped in the vehicle just before 3 p.m. on the 200 block of South Roosevelt Street.

Crews extinguished the fire in less than three minutes, but found Beahan inside. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

