A Tensed man died and a Moscow woman was injured after a vehicle crash Saturday morning on U.S. Highway 95 one mile north of Tensed.
According to Idaho State Patrol, 32-year-old Tensed man Michael T. George was driving a Chevrolet Cobalt southbound on the highway when his vehicle crossed the center line and collided with a Toyota pickup driven by Moscow’s Kimberly Crimmins, 41.
George was pronounced dead at the scene. Crimmins was flown via LifeFlight to Kootenai Health in Coeur d’Alene with non-life threatening injuries to her feet and ankles. Crimmins’ 11-year-old son was in the truck at the time of the crash and transported via ground to Kootenai Health, where he was treated and released Saturday.
The road was blocked for 3½ hours.