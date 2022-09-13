The City of Moscow is working to avoid future disruptions in its waste pickup operations after garbage collection was canceled last weekend.
The cancellation affected 1,200 customers in Moscow who normally see their garbage picked up Friday, said Moscow’s sanitation manager Tim Davis. It also affected additional customers in the surrounding county.
According to a City of Moscow Facebook post, these affected customers can leave additional bags out this Friday and will not be assessed an overage fee.
Inland North Waste has been instructed to waive fees for these customers who drop garbage off at the transfer station.
Because of the Labor Day weekend, last week’s Friday collection was supposed to occur Saturday.
Davis said the city was notified at 5 p.m. Friday about a driver shortage with the subcontractor that hauls Moscow’s household waste to a landfill in Boardman, Ore. He said this did not leave the city with enough time to make arrangements with an alternative trucking company that evening.
Later in the weekend, the city did get assistance from an alternative trucking company based in the Tri-Cities to haul waste to the landfill. Davis said the city’s normal subcontractor was operating again Monday.
Davis said city staff had a meeting with all of Moscow’s subcontractors Monday morning to talk about improving communications so that this situation does not happen again. He said Moscow officials need to be notified of problems sooner so that they have enough time to react.
Davis said he is hopeful there will not be another disruption in service.
“Once was too many,” he said.