The City of Moscow is working to avoid future disruptions in its waste pickup operations after garbage collection was canceled last weekend.

The cancellation affected 1,200 customers in Moscow who normally see their garbage picked up Friday, said Moscow’s sanitation manager Tim Davis. It also affected additional customers in the surrounding county.

According to a City of Moscow Facebook post, these affected customers can leave additional bags out this Friday and will not be assessed an overage fee.

