The Oxford House in Moscow suffered extensive damage after a fire early Sunday morning.
Moscow Volunteer Fire Department and Moscow police responded to a report of a structure fire at 2:20 a.m. Sunday on the 800 block of Bitterroot Street. When they arrived on the scene, firefighters encountered heavy fire conditions in the front area of the building with flames extending to the roof.
The fire department began suppression efforts and all occupants were already evacuated when first responders arrived. An engine and personnel from Pullman Fire Department was requested to assist in fire fighting efforts. The fire was contained to the Oxford House, according to a news release from Moscow Fire Department.
No injuries were reported and there were six people in the building at the time of the fire. The residents are being assisted by the American Red Cross. The building had significant fire damage in a portion of the building and heavy smoke damage throughout the structure, according to the news release.
Once the fire was extinguished an investigation began by the Moscow Fire Department fire marshal, but the cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to the news release.
The Oxford House is owned by Latah Recovery Center and is part of a nationwide program that offers community sober living. The Moscow facility opened in July and has space for seven male residents, according to previous reporting by the Moscow-Pullman Daily News.
The Oxford Houses are run by residents who vote for leadership roles. Each house must follow the guidelines set by the Oxford House World Council to be part of the organization. Members have to fill out an application and be voted on by other residents to be accepted. Each house also creates its own set of rules. Each person shares in paying for household expenses and there is no limit on how long a person can stay. Members can be voted out if they are found with drugs or are suspected of using drugs.
According to previous reporting by the Moscow-Pullman Daily News, people convicted of arson and sex offenses are routinely denied from living in Oxford Houses.