The Oxford House in Moscow suffered extensive damage after a fire early Sunday morning.

Moscow Volunteer Fire Department and Moscow police responded to a report of a structure fire at 2:20 a.m. Sunday on the 800 block of Bitterroot Street. When they arrived on the scene, firefighters encountered heavy fire conditions in the front area of the building with flames extending to the roof.

The fire department began suppression efforts and all occupants were already evacuated when first responders arrived. An engine and personnel from Pullman Fire Department was requested to assist in fire fighting efforts. The fire was contained to the Oxford House, according to a news release from Moscow Fire Department.