MOSES LAKE – A man was arrested Friday on suspicion of threatening to burn down a home he co-owned with a woman, reportedly complying with police only after K9 intervention, police said.
The K9 dog, Chewie, was allegedly shot by the suspect as he was trying to flee from police officers during the incident and is reported to be in stable condition at the Washington State University College of Veterinary Medicine in Pullman.
Travis Haug, 31, of Moses Lake, was booked into Grant County Jail on charges of resisting arrest, third-degree malicious mischief and felony harassment.
Officers responded to the 2100 block of West Peninsula Drive shortly after 7 a.m. on a report that Haug had punched a hole in a wall of the residence after the co-owner told him to leave. Officers initially advised the reporting party about her legal options and cleared the scene.
At around 8:45 a.m., officers were called out to the house again after Haug allegedly barricaded himself in the woman’s room, refusing to leave and threatening to burn the house down. Officers ordered Haug to exit the building, but he refused to comply.
K9 handler Nick Overland of Grant County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the scene with Chewie to back up city police, helping to clear the residence. Haug reportedly gave himself up after the arrival of the K9 unit, according to Moses Lake police Captain Mike Williams.