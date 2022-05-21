Almost every elected official in southeastern Washington essentially won their reelection bids this week, as only two incumbents attracted any challengers.
Washington’s week-long candidate filing period ended Friday.
In Whitman County, four-term Commissioner Michael Largent faces a rematch of his 2018 race against Pullman Democrat John-Mark Mahnkey, which he won by a margin of 53% to 47%.
In Garfield County, Sheriff Drew Hyer is being challenged by fellow Republican Kurt Miller.
Every other incumbent official in southeastern Washington filed for reelection and is unopposed — including state Reps. Mary Dye, R-Pomeroy, and Joe Schmick, R-Colfax.
It was a different story at the federal level, where incumbent Sen. Patty Murray drew challenges from five other Democrats for the seat she’s held since 1993. A dozen Republican and minor party candidates also filed for the position.
The list of candidates who filed for office in southeastern Washington, with their stated party preference, include:
Federal
U.S. Senate (six-year term)
Democrat: Patty Murray (incumbent), Ravin Pierre, Bryan Solstin, Sam Cusmir, Pano Churchill, Mohammad Hassan Said.
Republican: John Guenther, Bill Hirt, Tiffany Smiley.
Trump Republican: Leon Lawson.
JFK Republican: Dave Saulibio.
Independent: Charlie “Chuck” Jackson, Jon Butler, Naz Paul, Thor Amundson.
Socialist Workers: Henry Clay Dennison.
No party preference: Dan Phan Doan, Martin Hash.
U.S. House, 5th Congressional District (two-year term)
Republican: Cathy McMorris Rodgers (incumbent), Sean Clynch.
Democrat: Ann Marie Danimus, Natasha Hill.
State
Secretary of State (two-year unexpired term)
Democrat: Steve Hobbs (incumbent), Marquez Tiggs.
Republican: Bob Hagglund, Keith Wagoner, Mark Miloscia.
America First (R): Tamborine Borrelli.
Union: Kurtis Engle.
Nonpartisan: Julie Anderson.
Washington Legislature — 9th Legislative District
House Position 1 (two-year term)
Republican: Mary Dye (incumbent).
House Position 2 (two-year term)
Republican: Joe Schmick (incumbent).
Whitman County
Assessor
Republican: Wraylee Flodin (incumbent).
Auditor
Republican: Sandy Jamison (incumbent).
Clerk
No party preference: Jill Whelchel (incumbent).
Coroner
Republican: Annie Pillers (incumbent).
Prosecutor
Republican: Denis Tracy (incumbent).
Sheriff
Republican: Brett Myers (incumbent).
Treasurer
Republican: Chris Nelson (incumbent).
County Commissioner 3
Republican: Michael Largent (incumbent).
Democrat: John-Mark Mahnkey.
District Court Judge (nonpartisan)
John Hart (incumbent).
In addition to the above positions, all Republican and Democratic precinct committee seats are up for election this year, as are several positions on the Washington Supreme Court and Court of Appeals.
The primary election takes place on Aug. 2; the two candidates with the most votes in each race will advance to the general election Nov. 8.
