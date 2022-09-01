An analysis of county-by-county data in Idaho showed that over the course of 10 years, 39 out of 44 counties saw at least some increase in obesity.

In 2022, Nez Perce County had a 33% obesity rate among adults — a 2% increase from 10 years ago. Latah County increased from 26% to 29%, Clearwater County dropped to 31% from 32%, Lewis County increased from 30% to 34%, and Idaho County increased from 30% to 31%.

Higher levels of obesity, which is defined as a body mass index rating of 30 or higher, is strongly associated with high stress levels, said Rebekah Tague, a registered dietitian based in Hayden. That was especially the case during the pandemic, she said, where many states, including Idaho, saw more obesity along stressors like increased housing and financial insecurity.

