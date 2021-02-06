Mother, daughter rally support for Pullman, Colfax restaurants

A mother and daughter duo have embarked on an effort to rally support for restaurants in Pullman and Colfax struggling through the COVID-19 pandemic.
Today, they are focusing their efforts on Neill’s Coffee and Ice Cream in Pullman and Sol Vallarta in Colfax.
Heather Kortness, a Spokane resident, joined her mother, Debbie Finkbonner, a Pullman resident, to create Pullman/Colfax Quaranteam.
With the help of public donations, Pullman/Colfax Quaranteam buys meals or gift cards from local restaurants to give them a boost in business during the pandemic.
Pullman/Colfax Quaranteam recently paid for 40 breakfast meals from Neill’s Coffee and Ice Cream that will be served free to the first 40 customers 9 a.m. today at the restaurant on 230 E Main Street.
They will also hand out gift certificates at 5:15 p.m. tonight at Sol Vallarta at 205 N Main Street in Colfax.
Miranda Chandler, co-owner of Neill’s Coffee and Ice Cream, said Pullman/Colfax Quaranteam not only helps businesses through these events, but is constantly using its Facebook page to spread awareness about restaurants that are open.
“It sounded like a great opportunity,” she said.
Kortness said this effort started Dec. 23 after she and Finkbonner were inspired by a similar group started by Rick Clark to help Spokane businesses.
Kortness and Finkbonner started a Quaranteam group on Facebook to focus on Pullman and Colfax, and the support grew from there.
Kortness said they have helped 19 restaurants, with four more planned in the coming weeks. She said the group has raised and paid out a little more than $4,000.
Both Kortness and Finkbonner have ties to the restaurant industry and understand the struggles these businesses are enduring. Kortness, a Colfax native, said the restaurant her husband cooks for is shut down. Finkbonner said she worked in the food service industry most of her life and she has heard from business owners about how their customer base has declined because of the pandemic.
“It’s just killing me,” Finkbonner said.
Finkbonner said that when Pullman/Colfax Quaranteam started, she would pay for gift cards out of her own pocket.
Since then, more people have been willing to donate, and Finkbonner attributes that support to the close-knit nature of Colfax and Pullman.
Kortness is driven by a desire to help her former hometown.
“I feel bad for them and I want to help the community that I grew up in and love so much,” she said.
Kortness said many of the restaurant owners are shocked that the Quaranteam wants to help them and one owner in St. John even cried during the experience.
Their next event will take place Feb. 13 and will help Pizza Perfection in Pullman. For more information, visit the Pullman/Colfax Quaranteam Facebook page.
