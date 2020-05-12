Motor home destroyed near Viola after catching fire while in motion

A large motor home was a total loss after it reportedly caught fire around 10:20 a.m. Saturday while being driven on U.S. Highway 95 near Viola, according to the Latah County Sheriff’s Office.
The driver reportedly parked the vehicle on the side of the highway after the back of it caught fire, the sheriff’s office said. While waiting for Moscow volunteer firefighters to arrive, the motor home’s brakes reportedly failed while it was parked and it rolled downhill, across the highway and into a ditch while still on fire.
Firefighters extinguished what was left of the blaze and it is unknown what caused the fire.