The traditional Motor-In Moscow Farmers Market will start next week, with the weekly ordering period beginning Tuesday. Like last season, the online store will be open each week from 9 a.m. Tuesday to 9 a.m. Thursday.
Starting May 1, orders will be distributed 8 to 10 a.m. Saturdays in downtown Moscow.
Customers with vehicles using this curbside service may enter the second bay of the Jackson Street parking lot for contactless pickup. Staff and volunteers will be on site to direct vehicles and distribute orders. Individuals will be allowed to pick up orders via walk-up or bicycles.
Customers may shop from participating vendors at www.localline.ca/motor-in-moscow-farmers-market.
For additional information regarding the Motor-In Moscow Farmers Market, visit www.ci.moscow.id.us/824/Motor-In-Moscow-Farmers-Market or www.facebook.com/MoscowFarmersMarket.