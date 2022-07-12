ROSALIA — A motorcycle injury crash was reported Saturday night in Rosalia.
The accident occurred at about 9:58 p.m. Saturday south of Rosalia, when a driver swerved past an animal in the roadway.
Whitman County Sheriff’s deputies found the one-vehicle crash involved an adult male driver and child passenger. The two were driving north on Rosalia Road when the motorcycle lost control, sliding on its side into the northbound lane. The driver indicated that there was an animal of some kind in the roadway when the crash occurred.
The man sustained non-life-threatening injuries and an ambulance transported the driver to a nearby hospital.
The sheriff’s office is investigating the incident.