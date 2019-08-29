A 21-year-old female Moscow motorcyclist was taken to Gritman Medical Center for a possible broken ankle and possible head injury after the driver of a Volkswagen Beetle reportedly hit the woman shortly before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday on the 200 block of Warbonnet Drive.
According to Moscow Police Department Capt. Will Krasselt, the motorcyclist was traveling southbound on Warbonnet and the Beetle, driven by a 65-year-old Moscow woman, was heading northbound. The car turned west into the Goodwill parking lot and struck the motorcyclist.
The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet. The driver of the car was cited for suspicion of inattentive driving.