A 17-year-old motorcyclist was taken to Gritman Medical Center in Moscow on Monday for “road rash” after he crashed near mile marker 17 on State Highway 3 outside Deary.
According to the Latah County Sheriff’s Office, the motorcyclist was following a truck pulling a trailer shortly before 2:30 p.m. when the truck slowed down and the motorcyclist — to avoid colliding with the vehicle in front of him — moved into the oncoming lane, lost control and crashed.
The motorcyclist, who was wearing a helmet and protective gear, had no apparent broken bones.