A collision between a motorhome and a logging truck late Friday afternoon between Deary and Bovill sent two people to Gritman Medical Center, according to an Idaho State Police news release.
The release stated Andrew Jackson drove a 1979 Dodge Motorhome left of center and collided with an unloaded Lowery log truck, driven by Cody Lockman, around 5:08 p.m. on State Highway 8.
Jackson and his passenger, Jeremy Frye, were taken to Gritman where they were treated and released for their injuries.The crash is under investigation.