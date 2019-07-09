A 23-year-old Seatac, Wash., man was transported via Life Flight to Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane on Sunday for non-life-threatening injuries following a rollover crash on Colfax’s Airport Road.
According to a statement from Whitman County Sheriff Brett Myers, Kyle Peterson became trapped in his 1999 Ford Explorer after the vehicle apparently rolled over several times before resting on its top around 8:45 p.m.
Members of the Colfax Fire Department removed Peterson from the vehicle. Peterson was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.
It is believed Peterson drifted off the roadway onto the westbound shoulder of the road and attempted to correct his actions. The vehicle continued off the roadway and rolled.
According to Myers, preliminary information suggests fatigue was a factor in the crash.