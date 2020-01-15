The newly formed Palouse Composite Mountain Bike Team will have an information meeting for interested riders, parents and coaches at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at 404 S. Monroe St., in Moscow.
The youth mountain bike team is open to all riders between sixth and 12th grade, of all riding abilities. The team is part of the larger Washington Student Cycling League, which has teams throughout Washington and Northern Idaho.
A second meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 1 at 3-Forks Bike and Brew in Pullman.
For information, contact palousecomposite@gmail.com or visit washingtonleague.org.