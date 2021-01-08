Move-in day

Dean Hare/For the Daily NewsBrian Harris, left, helps his son, Colt, center, 18, as he moves into Streit Hall as Colt’s twin sister Jalen feeds a Washington State University campus parking meter Thursday in Pullman. The Harris family drove 37 hours from Wilson, Ark., to help move Colt in so he can study astrophysics. Colt said he picked WSU because of the opportunities it offers.

 Dean Hare/For the Daily News

