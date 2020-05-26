The Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre in Moscow inherited the large collection of videos from Main Street Video Co-op, which recently closed. Kenworthy staff have been working to sort and make them ready for public use, according to a press release.
Films will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis. The list of films for sale will be released one day prior to sales.
Action films finished their flash sale last week. Anime will be on sale through Thursday. The mixed apes, alien and predator genre will be on sale May 29-31. Classic sci-fi will be on sale June 1-4. Shopping is online to maintain social distancing at kenworthy.org/moviesale.