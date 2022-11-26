Moving on to the next holiday

Mat Hansen puts up Christmas decorations outside his home in Uniontown on Friday. Hansen said his wife wanted the decorations to go up earlier, but he had to wait until Thanksgiving was over.
Email Newsletters
Headlines, breaking news delivered to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sponsored Content
Trending
Articles
- Big pieces missing in murder case
- Moscow murders: Surviving roommates first summoned friends, then 911 was called
- Police: Call to 911 was made inside residence where students were killed
- Police: Others were present when the 911 call was made
- Moscow police: Monday night incident ‘unfounded’
- Call to 911 was made inside residence
- Moscow murders: 'In some ways, this took our innocence,' police say during news conference
- Moscow police will have news conference at 3 p.m. today
- Police say suspicious male incident ‘unfounded’
- UPDATED AT 4:32 P.M.: Moscow police chief: 911 caller ruled out as killer