Moving on to the next holiday

Mat Hansen puts up Christmas decorations outside his home in Uniontown on Friday. Hansen said his wife wanted the decorations to go up earlier but he had to wait until Thanksgiving was over.

 August Frank/Daily News

Mat Hansen puts up Christmas decorations outside his home in Uniontown on Friday. Hansen said his wife wanted the decorations to go up earlier, but he had to wait until Thanksgiving was over.

Tags

Recommended for you