The North Idaho Moving Tribute honoring the fallen of 9/11 will travel through Moscow on Saturday as participants carry the U.S. flag and 9/11 Flag of Honor throughout the area. All community members are welcome and encouraged to participate in the tribute.
Stage one of the tribute will begin at 8:45 a.m. with members of the Idaho Army National Guard marching the flags three miles along the Latah Trail and Paradise Path from the Moscow Elks Lodge to the University of Idaho campus.
Stage two begins at 10 a.m. when the flags are carried in a campus 5K Fun Run supporting Operation Education, the nation’s leading scholarship and assistance program for military veterans with disabilities. Following the 5K, the flags will be moved to a Mission43 hospitality tent in the tailgate area for Vandal Football Military Appreciation Day.
At 6 p.m. following the football game, the flags will be carried from the UI campus to downtown Moscow with an escort from the Moscow Volunteer Fire Department. A brief ceremony and memorial barbeque on Main Street will conclude the day’s tribute.
For more information, visit this shortened link: bit.ly/2NxbrzI.