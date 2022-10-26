According to Moscow Police officers, there is at least one fentanyl overdose per week in Latah County on average.

This was shared to parents, students and school administrators during a presentation on drugs in the community Tuesday at Moscow High School.

Cpl. Ryan Snyder told those in attendance that fentanyl often comes in the form of counterfeit pills of other drugs like Xanax or oxycontin. They can also come in any color.

