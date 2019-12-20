The Moscow Police Department will host its 20th annual Citizen Police Academy on Jan. 15 to April 1. Classes are held in the briefing room at the police department, 118 E. Fourth St., Moscow.
The 11-week course will meet once a week to provide an opportunity for citizens to learn and experience the law enforcement profession, while enhancing communication lines between the department and citizens of the community.
Course topics include police history, the criminal justice system, patrol procedures, traffic and drug enforcement, criminal investigations, use of force, firearms training and emergency vehicle operation.
Applications are available during regular business hour at the MPD lobby. The deadline for receiving applications is Jan. 3.
For additional information, contact Officer McKenzie Fosberg at (208) 883-7054.