Moscow Police Department will host a National Night Out event 6-8 p.m. Tuesday on Main Street in downtown Moscow.
National Night Out is designed to increase crime and drug prevention awareness while generating support and participation in local anti-crime efforts.
Community members can enjoy food, ice cream, chalk activities, kids games, car seat information, inflatable obstacle course, prescription drug drop off, drunk goggles, information on crime prevention materials and more.
The event is free and open to the public.