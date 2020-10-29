Mr. Leon’s School of Hair in Moscow will host a haunted house event geared toward children ages 2-10 from 2-4 p.m. Saturday.
Halloween goodie bags will be available for the first 100 children who attend, and candy will be available for all attendees.
In order to adhere to social-distancing protocols, five children will be allowed in the event at a time, and all attendees ages five and older will be required to wear masks.
Everyone will enter through the front door and exit out the back. The school is at 618 S. Main St.