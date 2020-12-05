The number of bus drivers in the Moscow School District was already reduced this year, in part because of pandemic pressures. Leaders with the district now say the shortage is more critical.
Charlie Gerke, the district’s operations director, said there are nine active drivers on the district roster — down from 23 one year earlier.
“We have the fewest number of drivers and substitute drivers that we have ever had in the memory of our transportation supervisor, who’s been with the district for 33 years,” Gerke said. “Right now, we actually have zero sub drivers.”
With students currently on a hybrid schedule where cohorts of students attend class a couple of days a week, Gerke said the district has been able to merge its 16 regular routes into 8, which has helped cut down the need at this time. However, if instruction were to shift toward more face-to-face classes, he said the district would need to hire at least 10 new drivers to meet student needs. Even with limited in-person instruction, Gerke said he’d like to hire at least two to three more drivers. So far, Gerke said there have been very few applicants, “like zero.”
Gerke said the position starts part-time at $12.50 per hour, jumping to $15.70 per hour when drivers complete training. Pay rises to $17.32 for the most experienced drivers. People who already have commercial driving experience will also receive a $500 sign-on bonus, he said, while others are eligible to receive $250 upon completion of training.
He said the job attracts all sorts, including college students, though they typically only stick around for a year or two.
“It’s a great job for a college kid, if it works with their schedule, because they work, say from 6:30 to 8 or 8:30 in the morning and then they’re free until 2:30 in the afternoon,” he said. “So if their core schedule can make it work, it’s a good job for a responsible college kid.”
Even if their luck changed tomorrow, Gerke said it still takes 30 days to train a new bus driver and the job itself is much more than driving a large, brightly colored vehicle. Not only must they have a commercial drivers license, they must be able to drive safely while also maintaining order in a crowd of as many as 60 children.
“We can’t just take anybody off the street … typically, when people call and they are inquiring about driving positions, we’ll kind of ask them some questions so they know not to waste their time or ours,” Gerke said. “If their driving record is horrible, if they have DUIs, or any other kind of substance abuse … then we absolutely cannot take them.”
The Pullman School District is also seeking additional drivers, though their shortage is nowhere near as dire.
With school being delivered online for the fall semester in Pullman, regular routes have been on hiatus but that doesn’t mean they’re left without work. Joe Thornton, director of operations for the Pullman School District, said they’ve been keeping drivers busy running meals to students learning from home. Thornton said they’ve also been bringing a limited number of students who need additional support.
Thornton said they typically need a minimum of 17 drivers.
“Right now I have 15,” he said. “We’ve got a 16th in training and we’re looking really hard for that 17th.”
Scott Jackson can be reached at (208) 883-4636, or by email to sjackson@dnews.com.