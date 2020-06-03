Idaho Gov. Brad Little said late last week he aims for all public K-12 schools in the state to reopen to live instruction by this fall, and leaders in the Moscow School District appear to cautiously agree.
“We have the same hope,” Moscow Superintendent Greg Bailey said.
Little made the statement last Thursday while announcing the state is moving to phase 3 of his four-phase plan to reopen the state economy. Local districts would still have to meet criteria set forth by the State Board of Education this spring, but Little indicated the criteria may change before fall.
Bailey said Moscow schools will be working through the summer to identify the most effective strategies for delivering curriculum in a variety of scenarios — including in the event of another shutdown. He said this process will involve a great deal of feedback from all the district’s stakeholders including parents, teachers, building administrators and even sharing information back and forth between other Idaho schools.
“There could be a possibility we do a hybrid where some kids are staying home and doing online and some kids are coming in — but we’re looking at a lot of different options that possibly could occur,” Bailey said. “What I’m hoping is that we finalize some of the options that we think are doable, and then send it out to parents and get their input on which ones best fit their family and see if we can find a common ground.”
Lacey Watkins, co-president of the Moscow teachers’ union, said in-person instruction is widely considered to be the most complete and effective way to teach but student health and safety are the highest priority. She said not only is live instruction the best way to help students navigate academic subjects, but it’s a better vector for teaching valuable social and emotional skills as well.
However, she said, if classes do move fully or partially back to distance learning strategies once more, teachers will be much better prepared to make the transition than they were this past spring.
“It definitely makes sense that when a crisis happens, you have to react on your feet and learn as you go — like building the plane as you’re flying it,” she said. “But we’ve already learned a lot, we’ve already mastered a lot of things, we’ve already made growth in what we’re able to do — so that would set us up for being able to meet those needs in a pre-thought-out way rather than a reactive way.”
Bailey agreed there are lessons to be learned from strategies deployed when statewide school closures were first announced in mid-March. He said much of the summer will be spent addressing needs that became more apparent during the shutdowns. This includes minimizing the number of online learning platforms used by teachers, trying to identify areas of communication that can be improved and providing access to computers and internet for students who don’t have those resources at home.
Bailey said with the speed at which information and advisements related to COVID-19 can change, it is important that the district be prepared to adjust its practices quickly.
“What we are basically doing is trying to change a tire while the car is traveling down the highway — we have to be adaptable; everyone has to be adaptable,” Bailey said. “We’re making decisions and trying to get input but … things change on us constantly — when we get news on Thursday and we make changes due to it, then Friday, we get more information, so we have to adjust.”
