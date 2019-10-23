The Idaho Department of Fish and Game has reported multiple bull elk that have been found dead, their meat wasted, in the previous week.
A bull elk was found dead Thursday near McKown Road north of Potlatch. It had been shot one time with only the antlers and ivories removed from the animal.
A second bull elk — a spike — was found dead Friday off of Fern Hill Road south of Deary. The elk was shot with a rifle, gutted and partially skinned before it was illegally dumped along the road.
The meat on both elk had not been removed, and was therefore left to waste.
Anyone with any information about the incident or any others is encouraged to call Brian Perkes, Deary area conservation officer, at (208) 959-1605; or Tony Imthurn, Moscow area conservation officer, at (208) 716-8099; or call the Citizens Against Poaching hotline at (800) 632-5999. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.