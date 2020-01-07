Winter weather often leads to vehicle crashes and Monday morning was no exception as residents on the Palouse woke up to snow on the roads.
Local law enforcement responded to more than 20 vehicle crashes and collisions in Whitman and Latah counties as of Monday afternoon, though there were no injuries reported.
There were four weather-related vehicle crashes on the Washington State University campus alone as of mid-morning. WSU Police Assistant Chief Steve Hansen said three crashes took place in the area of Campus and Spokane streets, while another occurred on Stadium Way.
The Pullman Police Department responded to four weather-related vehicle incidents, including one at the intersection of Bishop Boulevard and Grand Avenue and another at Spring and Daniel streets. Cmdr. Jake Opgenorth said none of these crashes blocked traffic.
In Moscow, a sign was damaged near the McDonald’s on Troy Road because of one weather-related crash the Moscow Police Department responded to Monday morning. A two-vehicle crash occurred on Sweet Avenue and Main Street. Another two-vehicle crash that happened near P1FCU on Pullman Road was not weather related, according to MPD Capt. Will Krasselt.
Krasselt complimented the drivers for limiting the amount of incidents during Monday’s snowfall.
“People were paying attention and ready for it and driving cautiously,” he said.
Washington State Patrol responded to seven crashes on Whitman County’s highways, and Latah County Sheriff’s deputies responded to seven crashes, including a rollover on a back road in the county.