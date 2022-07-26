The Asian giant hornet — sometimes dubbed the “murder hornet” — has been given a new name by the Entomological Society of America.

The hornet species Vespa mandarinia will be referred to as “northern giant hornet,” the Washington State Department of Agriculture announced Monday. The department’s website and printed materials will be updated in coming weeks to reflect the name change.

The proposal to establish a common name for V. mandarinia came from Chris Looney, a scientist who had been working in the department’s hornet research and efforts to eradicate the northern giant hornet from Washington.

Tags

Recommended for you